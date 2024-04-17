Madugula TDP ticket re-allocated to Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy

April 17, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

In a significant development in Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) high command has changed its candidate in Madugula Assembly constituency just a day before the nomination filling were to begin.

Former MLA and senior TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy was being allocated the Madugula Assembly Constituency ticket replacing Mr Pyla Prasad, the present MLA candidate from the TDP.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said that he was informed about the confirmation of Madugula ticket through a phone call by the TDP high command. He was also sought support to the existing Pendurthi candidate Panchakarla Ramesh Babu from JSP.

It may be noted that Mr. Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy was not given the MLA ticket from Pendurthi Assembly Constituency, where he was keen on contesting. As part of seat sharing with the alliance parties, the Pendurthi seat was allotted to JSP leader Panchakarla Ramesh Babu last month. Since then, Mr Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy started to stay away from the party programmes and was also not keeping well. TDP cadre from Pendurthi had organised protests demanding ticket to Bandaru.

Recently, when TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu arrived at Gajuwaka Assembly Constituency to take part in ‘Praja Galam’ event, he met Bandaru and held talks.

It may be also noted that YSRCP had announced Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu as its candidate from Madugula earlier. However, later the seat was allotted to the Deputy CM’s daughter Ms Anuradha, as the former was made Anakapalli Lok Sabhha candidate.