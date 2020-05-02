Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal persists

The low-pressure area over Anadaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal persists and the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above the mean sea level also persists.

It is likely to become more marked and over the same region during the next 24 hours and concentrate into a depression over Andaman Sea and adjoin southeast Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours and intensify further thereafter. It is expected to move north north-westwards gradually till May 6.

The trough/wind discontinuity from southeast Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu now runs from northeast Marathwada to south Tamil Nadu, across interior Karnataka, and extends up to 0.9 km above mean sea level, according to the IMD.

Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds (30- 40kmph) likely to occur at isolated places over north and south coastal A.P., Rayalaseema and Yanam on May 3 and 4. Thunderstorm and lightning is likely to continue at isolated places over all the three regions in A.P. and in Yanam on May 5 and 6.

Rainfall occurred at few places over coastal AP and Yanam and at isolated places in Rayalaseema. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) received during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, are:

Bheemunipatnam (Visakhapatnam) 3, Visakhapatnam Airport 3, Mandasa (Srikakulam) 3, Veeraghattam (Srikakulam) 3, Visakhapatnam 3 and Tuni (East Godavari) 3.

There is no warning for the fishermen of Andhra coast during the next 24 hours, ending at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam, however, warned that the sea area other than AP coast would be rough with squally winds over southeast Bay of Bengal and south Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.