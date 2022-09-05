Lok Nayak Foundation Sahitya Puraskar presented to Tanikella Bharani in Visakhapatnam

Actor Tanikella Bharani being felicitated after he was given the Lok Nayak Foundation Award, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Telugu actor Tanikella Bharani was presented with the annual Sahitya Puraskar of the Lok Nayak Foundation at the award function held at Kalabharathi Auditorium here, on Monday.

Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu, who participated as the chief guest, handed over the award to him along with actor Manchu Mohan Babu and others.

Mr. Haribabu said that the award reminded him of the Jaya Prakash Narayan, who had led the movement against corruption by the then government during the 1970 s.

Mr. Tanikella Bharani expressed his gratitude to the Lok Nayak Foundation.

Mr. Mohan Babu presided.

Lok Satta Founder N. Jayaprakash Narayan recalled how the late Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao had brought about a change in the perception of politicians towards the people. Foundation Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad spoke about the activities of the organisation.

Justice Jasti Chelameswar, a retired Judge of the Supreme Court, was present.