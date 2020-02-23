Visakhapatnam

Lecturer found dead in dormitory bathroom

The body of a 44-year-old lecturer was found in the bathroom of a dormitory at Dwaraka Nagar area in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as S.V. Seshagiri Rao (44), a resident of Machilipatnam who works as guest lecturer at a private college in MVP Colony.

Dwaraka Nagar Police Station Inspector Y. Murali Rao said that Seshagiri Rao has been working as a guest lecturer at the college since December 2019.

For the past two weeks, he was staying at the dormitory due to the ongoing examinations at the college.

On Saturday morning, he was found dead in the bathroom.

Sources said that the lecturer might have suffered fatal head injuries after slipping in the bathroom. However, police are yet to ascertain the cause of death. The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered, police officials said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2020 8:06:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/lecturer-found-dead-in-dormitory-bathroom/article30893995.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY