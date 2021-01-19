Leaders vow to revive past glory of TDP

The Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leaders of both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts vowed to ensure that the past glory of the party is revived in North Andhra region, their stronghold since its inception.
They said that the founder, N.T. Rama Rao, had a special place in the hearts of people in the State as he had strived hard for the development of the region.
On the occasion of N.T. Rama Rao’s death anniversary, the party leaders offered floral tributes at his statues in Vizianagaram, Rajam, Srikakulam, Palasa and other places.
Former Union Minister P.Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Vizianagaram Assembly In-charge Aditi Gajapathi Raju, Vizianagaram TDP general secretary I.V.P. Raju, TDP senior leader Nadipilli Ravikumar and others recalled Rama Rao’s flagship programmes, including distribution of rice at ₹2 per kilo, subsidised clothing scheme. Former Minister for Medical and Health and Rajam party In-charge Kondru Muralimohan said: “Rama Rao created a history by ensuring victory for 30 Parliament seats out of 42 in United AP in 1984 elections despite there being a sentiment in public for the Congress party that had just then lost its stalwart leader and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He has become an icon of Telugu pride,” said Mr.Kondru Muralimohan.
