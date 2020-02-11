Land pooling exercise going on smoothly in Vizag: Minister

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that 3,100 acres of land has been acquired in 10 mandals of the district under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS). It is being done in a fair and transparent manner, but the Opposition parties are indulging in mudslinging, he said.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said in all, 1.73 lakh applications were received.

Only assigned land and government land was acquired. Those who gave 1 acre of assigned land would be given 900 square yards and those who have encroached land would be given 450 square yards. The land would be developed and given with a right to the owners to sell it.

Those who gave land would be given a Land Pooling Ownership Certificate (LPOC). Those who had paid money to TIDCO in the past would be given houses. A total of 25,000 houses would be constructed for this purpose.

Pensions

The Minister said that a total of 4,08, 457 pensions were being given in the district every month. The new pensions being given from this month were 38,771 and ₹85 lakh was being spent on it. A survey has revealed that some government employees and ineligible persons had also applied for pensions and 41,000 pensions were put on hold. He said the Opposition had launched a false campaign that pensions were withdrawn by the government.

Novel coronavirus

He said that the health authorities were fully geared to check the spread of the novel coronavirus (nCoV). K. Rambabu of AMC was appointed as the Nodal Officer and screening facilities were established at the Visakhapatnam airport and the seaport.

The Minister said it was unfortunate that the Opposition was raking up a controversy on every decision being taken by the government for the benefit of people. He cited the examples of the false propaganda unleashed on KIA Motors and making Visakhapatnam Executive capital of the State in this regard.