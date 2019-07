Kona Tata Rao has been appointed a member of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Jana Sena Party by party president Pawan Kalyan.

The former corporator was the JSP nominee from the Visakahpatnam East Assembly constituency in the 2019 elections. Mr. Tata Rao said the PAC was tasked with strengthening the party from the grass-root level. He would fulfil the responsibility givenby preparing it for the local body and municipal elections in the district, he said.