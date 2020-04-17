Visakhapatnam

King cobra caught on temple premises

‘It was handed over to the authorities of zoo park’

A king cobra was caught on the premises of Sri Jagannath Temple Complex at Daspalla Hills here on Friday.

On noticing the snake, temple priest Subramanyam sought the help of a few volunteers from Andhra University specialising in capturing it.

Incidentally, the snake was spotted on a few occasions after imposition of lockdown, Hari Kumar, member of Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, said.

The priest and temple staff have quarters on the temple complex run by USS. It also has guest rooms to accommodate people coming for medical purpose. The complex has separate temples for Lord Ganesh and Lord Siva.

“The king cobra was later handed over to the authorities of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park,” Bimal Kumar Mohanta, general secretary of USS, said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2020 11:19:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/king-cobra-caught-on-temple-premises/article31370639.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY