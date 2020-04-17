King cobra caught on temple premises

A king cobra was caught on the premises of Sri Jagannath Temple Complex at Daspalla Hills here on Friday.
On noticing the snake, temple priest Subramanyam sought the help of a few volunteers from Andhra University specialising in capturing it.
Incidentally, the snake was spotted on a few occasions after imposition of lockdown, Hari Kumar, member of Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, said.
The priest and temple staff have quarters on the temple complex run by USS. It also has guest rooms to accommodate people coming for medical purpose. The complex has separate temples for Lord Ganesh and Lord Siva.
“The king cobra was later handed over to the authorities of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park,” Bimal Kumar Mohanta, general secretary of USS, said.
