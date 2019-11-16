KGH doctors perform delicate surgery

In a first of its kind, the doctors of King George Hospital here have diagnosed and treated a rare case of variant of “Hay-well’s syndrome.”

The diagnosis and treatment was made by Department of Plastic Surgery of Andhra Medical College and KGH.

According to KGH Superintendent G. Arjuna, a girl child was born at the Government Hospital, Paravada, with multiple congenital anomalies. The child was referred on the third day with inability to open the mouth and eyes to Paediatrics Department under P. Padma Latha. The paediatricians noticed fused eyelids and mouth and referred to Plastic Surgery Department for correction.

The plastic surgeons took the child for surgery on the 10th day of birth and operated on November 13 and released the fused eyelids and the jaws under general anaesthesia by the team headed by P.V. Sudhakar and supported by anaesthesia Assistant Professor Yogitha. The child has further problems like ectodermal dysplasia (skin hyper pigmentation), tongue tie, cleft palate and lip, congenital heart disease and clubfeet.

The child requires further surgeries for other congenital anomalies after three months. This is a very rare disease and was first described in 1976 and 50 cases have been reported in world till now. This is the second case reported from India.

Dr. Arjuna congratulated the Prof. Sudhakar and other members of Plastic Surgery Department and the entire team for successful treatment of the child.