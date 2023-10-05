HamberMenu
James Stephen is new Registrar of Andhra University

October 05, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:05 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
James Stephen is taking charge as the Registrar of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

James Stephen is taking charge as the Registrar of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prof. Meka James Stephen, a full-time chair professor of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Chair of Andhra University, took charge as the Registrar of the university on Wednesday, in the presence of Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

Prof. Stephen, who has done his PhD in computer science systems engineering, is also the Dean for Trans-disciplinary Research Hub (TDR-HUB), AU. He has more than 21 years of teaching experience and 10 years of administrative experience. He has served as the Executive Council member of AU. He has 32 patents, copyrights, nine national and international grants. Before coming to the university, he worked as the principal of an engineering college for nine years.

Prof. Stephen said that his top priority would be making the university one of the top higher education institutes in the world.

