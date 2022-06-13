Jaishankar interacts with tribal students at Vepagunta in Visakhapatnam

External Affairs Minister gives them tips on preparing for Civil Services Examination

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called on the tribal students, who were undergoing free residential civil services coaching at the centre under Mission Ekalavya – 2022, at Vepagunta, on the outskirts of the city.

He interacted with the meritorious tribal students, shared some of his experiences and offered advice to them on preparing for the Civil Services Examination. He lauded the learning outcomes of the students

The Minister also appreciated the initiative of Mission Ekalavya – 2022, pioneered by Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)s Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishana in association with 21 st Century Group of Companies , lead by Dharani K, for their commitment towards the future of tribal students.

Later, the Minister also participated in Gareeb Kalyan Sammelan at Anakapalli. BJP State president Somu Veerraju, MLC P.V.N. Madhav and other leaders and officials were present.

Mr. Jaishankar told the gathering that development was key for the progress of the nation.