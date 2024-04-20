GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Jagan to hold roadshow in Visakhapatnam on April 21

No public meeting of Jagan is scheduled in Visakhapatnam district, say YSRCP leaders

April 20, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in roadshow as part of ‘Memantha Siddham’ programme here on April 21. Mr. Jagan, who is touring Anakapalli district, will enter Visakhapatnam district at Vepagunta Junction. After a brief break for lunch at Gopalapatnam, the Chief Minister will continue his roadshow from Gopalapatnam where he will cover NAD Junction, Kancharapalem Mettu and Railway New Colony.

At around 4 p.m., he is expected to reach Dondaparthy entering Visakhapatnam South constituency and will tour Akkayyapalem and other areas and reach Satyam Junction. Further the roadshow will continue in several areas of East constituency covering Venkojipalem, Hanumanthuwaka Junction, Visalakshi Nagar and Yendada. The Chief Minister will make his night halt at Yendada.

As per the YSRCP leaders, no public meeting of Mr. Jagan scheduled in Visakhapatnam district. A large number of YSRCP leaders, supporters and the cadre are expected to take part in the campaign.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.