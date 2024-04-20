Jagan to hold roadshow in Visakhapatnam on April 21

April 20, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in roadshow as part of ‘Memantha Siddham’ programme here on April 21. Mr. Jagan, who is touring Anakapalli district, will enter Visakhapatnam district at Vepagunta Junction. After a brief break for lunch at Gopalapatnam, the Chief Minister will continue his roadshow from Gopalapatnam where he will cover NAD Junction, Kancharapalem Mettu and Railway New Colony.

At around 4 p.m., he is expected to reach Dondaparthy entering Visakhapatnam South constituency and will tour Akkayyapalem and other areas and reach Satyam Junction. Further the roadshow will continue in several areas of East constituency covering Venkojipalem, Hanumanthuwaka Junction, Visalakshi Nagar and Yendada. The Chief Minister will make his night halt at Yendada.

As per the YSRCP leaders, no public meeting of Mr. Jagan scheduled in Visakhapatnam district. A large number of YSRCP leaders, supporters and the cadre are expected to take part in the campaign.