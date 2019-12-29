Jagan on foundation-laying spree in city

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday laid foundation to several development and tourist and knowledge-oriented projects of the VMRDA and the GVMC. The foundation-laying preceded his inauguration of the two-day Visakha Utsav at the Ramakrishna Beach.

Going straight from the airport to Kailasagiri, he laid foundation for the first-of-its kind Natural History Park and Museum with research institute costing ₹88 crore and Regional Science Centre and Planetarium (₹37 crore). Two other projects are the integrated museum and tourism complex with underground parking (₹40 crore) and restoration of redevelopment of Kailasagiri under the A.P. Disaster Recovery Project.

From Kailasagiri, he reached the YSR Central Park. After paying floral tributes to the statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, he laid foundation to the commercial complex and multilevel car parking at Siripuram costing ₹80 crore, commercial complex at Ramnagar to be developed spending ₹13.5 crore, three Master Plan roads costing ₹22.43 crore and Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment Region (VK-PCPIR) worth ₹42.34 crore.

GVMC projects

The Chief Minister inaugurated the 35,000 house service connections, Lumbini and Ravulacheruvu parks taken up under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation at a total cost of ₹150 crore.

He laid foundation for other works the major one being the development of city infrastructure like stadium, roads, drains and parks and biomining of Kapuluppada dump yard with a total outlay of ₹433 crore.

Inauguration of solar plants at Mudsarlova and Krishnapuram, foundation for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) for water supply in the area-based development and additional streets costing a total of ₹145 crore and development of municipal schools as smart campuses under CITIIS (₹52 crore) and Ramakrishna beachfront development and shore protection under A.P. Disaster Recovery Project (APDRP) at a cost of ₹109 crore and Mudasarlova reservoir rejuvenation (₹9.5 crore) are the other projects he launched.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Kurasala Kannababu and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Official Language Commission Chairman Y. Lakshmi Prasad, District Collector Vinay Chand, Metropolitan Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao and Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana were among those who participated.