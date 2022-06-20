JAC leaders seek repeal of decision on strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

They appeal to people make ‘Maha pradarshana’ and meeting to be held in Vizag on June 26, a success

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee leaders releasing a poster on the forthcoming ‘Maha pradarshana’ on 500 days of Visakhapatnam Steel agitation, in Visakhapatnam, on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Leaders of All Party Trade Unions and People’s Organisations JAC demanded that the Union government repeal its decision on strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The JAC leaders appealed to people to make the ‘Maha pradarshana’ and meeting to be held in the city on June 26, a success. A poster on the rally and meeting was released at the CITU office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the JAC leaders deplored the adamant attitude of the Centre though the steel workers have been organising relay hunger strikes and other protests for the past nearly 500 days. They alleged that VSP was not allocated captive mines putting it a disadvantage and now various measures were initiated to push the plant into losses.

They said that a mega rally would be taken out from Dondaparthy Junction to the Gandhi statue, near GVMC, on June 26 to mark the completion of 500 days of relay hunger strikes for the VSP. The JAC leaders also sought withdrawal of the ‘Agnipath’ scheme and extended their support to the agitation by the youth, while appealing to them not to indulge in violence for achievement of their demands.

JAC chairman M. Jaggu Naidu and leaders M. Manmadha Rao, Krishna and D. Appalaraju were among those who spoke.