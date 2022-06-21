It is not wise to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, says Minister

‘It is inked to the sentiments of people in Andhra Pradesh’

‘It is inked to the sentiments of people in Andhra Pradesh’

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) Chairman and Managing Director Atul Bhat called on Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath on Tuesday.

The CMD apprised the Minister of the activities at VSP. The Minister said that it was not wise to privatise the plant at a time when it had made a profit of about ₹900 crore. The steel plant was linked to the sentiments of the people of Visakhapatnam region and Andhra Pradesh. He asked the CMD to inform the Steel Ministry of the losses to be suffered by the employees, if the plant was privatised.

At a separate meeting with officials of the Raheja Group, Mr. Amarnath said that the State government was prepared to extend all cooperation to the group for setting up their industries in Andhra Pradesh.

Raheja Group’s Senior Vice President (Commercial Liaisoning) OP Nanda Kumar, Chief Operating Officer Sravan Kumar G, General Manager (Liaison) B. Balaraju called on the Minister and told him of their interest to start their activities in Vizag.

The Raheja Group has malls and hotels and also IT companies.