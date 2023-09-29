ISRO actively supporting space research in educational institutions, says scientist

September 29, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) actively supports space science research in universities and research institutions on the recommendations of the Advisory Committee for Space Science (ADCOS), ISRO’s Atmospheric and Space Science Avionics Division Deputy Head P. Pradeep Kumar said on Thursday.

He delivered a distinguished lecture on ‘Overview and Operations of Payloads & More’ at GITAM Deemed to be University jointly organised by GITAM Career Guidance Centre and the EECE Department.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Pradeep Kumar said that the recent initiatives and ongoing projects are providing exciting opportunities to young research scientists and students in the space science arena, and added that considerable interest and expertise have been generated and proposals have come up from scientists and students for new missions.

He briefed about the crucial aspects of Chandrayaan and said that spacecraft payload design is a crucial aspect of any space mission, particularly the process of designing the specific instruments, sensors, experiments, or payloads that a spacecraft carries and operates in space. He said that payloads have proven to be a valuable and essential tool for exploring and understanding space.

He mentioned that payload design requires skills in engineering, science, and technology, as well as the ability to balance the objectives, constraints, and risks of the payload and the mission. He narrated various space experiments, particularly Chandryaan-3, Aditya Mission and Gaganyaan. He said space research will help to improve agriculture, weather forecasting, public health, public safety, surveying and mapping of land and environmental issues and advised students to participate in space research for the development of the nation.

GITAM School of Technology Director Prof. K. Nagendra Prasad presided over the function. EECE department head Prof. J. Beatrice Seventline, GITAM Competence Development Director Dr. Rosina Mathew, Career Guidance Centre (GCGC) Director Vamsi, Deputy Director Anil Kumar and others participated in the programme.