ISKCON to organise Rath Yatra in Visakhapatnam on July 1

ISKCON Sagar Nagar is organising the annual Jagannatha Swami Ratha Yatra here on Friday.

‘The Rath Yatra was stalled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year we will be celebrating it in a grand manner, said Samba Das, president of ISKCON temple, Sagarnagar.’

On Friday, the yatra will start from Jail Road at around 3 p.m. and will end at Gurajada Kalakshetram, and the procession will move through Dabagardens and Green Park Hotel route.

On reaching Gurajada Kalakshetram, Lord Jagannath, Subhadra and Balabadhra will be moved into a decorated mandir for darshan of the public, said Samba Das.

The darshan will culminate with special prayers, chanting of kirtans and distribution of prasadam to over 6,000 devotees, he said.

For more details call up Vamsikrishna on 8978971415.