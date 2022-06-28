IRCTC launches two air packages to Kashmir and Kerala from Vizag

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited has launched two special air packages from Visakhapatnam: “Kashmir - Heaven on Earth” and “Mesmerising Kerala”

According to Area Officer, IRCTC, B. Chandra Mohan, the package “Kashmir — Heaven on Earth” is of three nights, four days duration, from July 29 to August 1. Destinations like Gondala Point in Gulmarg, Saffron Fields, Awantipura Ruins in Pahalgam, Shikara ride at Dal Lake, night stay at houseboat in Srinagar, would be covered.

Similarly, “Mesmerising Kerala” package would be of five nights and six days duration from August 10 to 15. Site seeing places in Kochi, Munnar, Trivandrum would be covered.

The package includes economy class air journey, night accommodation in three-star hotel, sight seeing by AC transportation and a few others. For fares and more details, interested persons can contact Mr Chandan Kumar on 8287932318 or the landline no. 0891-2500695. Travellers can also contact IRCTC Main Office at Gate no. 1 of Visakhapatnam Railway Station.