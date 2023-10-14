‘Invest India’ team visits Paderu in Andhra Pradesh to review Araku Coffee s part of ‘One District – One Product’ initiative

October 14, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - PADERU

A team from ‘Invest India’ of Delhi visited Paderu to review ‘Araku Coffee’ as part of ‘One District – One Product’ initiative at Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) office in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Saturday.

District Collector Sumit Kumar has explained how the administration has been encouraging the coffee farmers in the region. He said that coffee grown in the 11 mandals of the ASR district was completely different from what is available in other parts of the country. The coffee was grown in a very traditional way here. Coffee farms were spread in about 2.46 lakh acres across 11 mandals in Paderu division of ASR district, he said, briefing them about the ‘Araku’ coffee brand which has got international recognition.

ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek gave a presentation on the coffee availability, support being given to the farmers, equipment and marketing facilities. He also informed the team that Araku Coffee’ has received an award in International Coffee Conference held in Bengaluru. He also introduced coffee farmer Killo Yaswini of Pedabayalu mandal, who has received ‘Best Farmer’ award in the ‘Coffee’ category. Later, the team interacted with the farmers.

Joint Collector Shiva Srinivasa and others were present.