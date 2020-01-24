Intermediate practical exams from February 1

As many as 38,828 students will appear for the Intermediate practical examinations which will be conducted at 79 centres from February 1 to 20, District Revenue Officer (DRO) M. Sridevi said here on Thursday.

Among the 79 examination centres, 54 are in the city limits while 25 are in the rural and agency limits, she said adding that the practicals would be held as per jumbling system.

Reviewing the arrangements for the examinations at a meeting here , Ms. Sridevi said nine problematic exam centres had been identified – one each at G.K. Veedhi, K.D Peta, G. Madugula, Chintapalle, Pedabayulu; two each in Paderu and Araku.

“Prohibitory orders under the Section 144 will come into force at the exam centres. Deputy tehsildars will be appointed to lead the flying and sitting squads, she said.

Special RTC buses

Ms. Sridevi also sought the RTC officials to run special buses for the students on 13 various routes. She also insisted the officials concerned to arrange for drinking water, toilets, first-aid, uninterrupted power supply and other facilities at the exam centres.