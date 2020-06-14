Inter first year student allegedly ends life

A 17-year-old Intermediate first year student reportedly ended his life due to depression after failing in three subjects in the examinations on Saturday (June 13), at Kala Nagar under PM Palem police station limits, in Visakhapatnam.

According to the police, the student’s sister called him and informed that he had failed in three subjects. Depressed over it, the boy allegedly hanged himself to ceiling fan in his house during the absence of inmates, police said. Based on the report from the family, the police registered a case. The body was shifted to the KGH for post-mortem. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.