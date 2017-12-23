Institution that produced host of luminaries

Over a century ago, it’s where Nobel Laureate Sir C.V. Raman performed experiments in the physics lab and completed his F.A.

It is the same stone-structured campus that drew an army of brilliant students, who were determined to hog the limelight. From freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju to legendary actor S.V. Ranga Rao, renowned Telugu writer Raavi Sastry to Tenneti Viswanadham, Mrs. A.V.N. College produced a host of luminaries and eminent personalities who made an indelible mark in diverse fields.

College correspondent A.V. Adeep Bhanoji Row reminisces the institution’s glorious past and shares how the 157-year-old institution has withstood the test of time.

“The college also generated advocates, IAS and IPS officers including former Mayor D.V. Subba Rao, L.V. Subhramanyam and Attili Sudhakar. Today, it has over 3,000 students studying in both high school and college and a majority of them come from rural areas,” says Mr. Adeep, who completed B.Com in 1978 along with religious scholar Changanti Koteswara Rao in the same college.

Apart from getting awarded A Grade by the NAAC, Mr. Adeep said a research centre and a CA coaching centre have also been launched during the current academic year.

The college will celebrate its 157th Founder’s Day on Saturday.