Infant dies in Visakhapatnam during 108 ambulance service strike

A three-month old sick infant reportedly died as the 108 ambulance service did not reach them at Burugu Chetru, an interior village under the Paderu Police Station limits, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The parents and villagers were unaware that the 108 ambulance service was on strike and were waiting for an ambulance to reach them.

According to sources, the interior tribal village is located about 10 to 15km from Paderu mandal headquarters. It was learnt that the parents of the baby made efforts to contact emergency services but in vain, resulting in the death of the infant.

However, police are yet to ascertain the facts in the case. Circle Inspector of Police, Paderu, G. Prem Kumar said that they had not received any complaint so far.

“We have alerted our staff to inquire into the alleged incident. Located in the interior region, there is no proper network coverage in that area,” said Mr Prem Kumar.

When The Hindu contacted Sarpanch of Burugu Chetru Raja Rao, he said that he was looking into the incident.