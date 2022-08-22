Indian porcupine rescued by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant officials, handed over to zoo
An Indian porcupine (Hystrix indica (rodent)), which was found in an injured condition in the RINL Ukkunagaram Township was immediately rescued by the Agro Forestry wing of the Town Administration Department of RINL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) here on Monday.
The zoo authorities and the A.P. Forest Department have started medical treatment of the animal at the zoo.
Indian Porcupine is a protected animal under schedule IV of Indian Wildlife (Protection Act), 1972.
Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL lauded the Agro Forestry wing officials for their timely action.
