Indian Navy’s P-8I aircraft to participate in ‘Exercise Sea Dragon 23’

March 16, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A P-8I aircraft of the Indian Navy arrived at Guam, USA on March 14 to participate in ‘Exercise Sea Dragon 23’, conducted by the United States Navy from March 15 to March 30. It is the third edition of the coordinated multi-lateral anti-submarine warfare (ASW) exercise for long-range maritime reconnaissance (MR) ASW aircraft.

The exercise would focus on coordinated anti-submarine warfare among the participating countries and will test the capabilities of participating aircraft in tracking simulated and live underwater targets, while also sharing mutual expertise. It aims to achieve high levels of coordination between the friendly navies based on their shared values and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The complexity and scope of these exercises have increased steadily over the past years to include advanced ASW drills and this year would witness representation by an Indian Navy P-8I, along with P-8A of the US Navy, P-1 from the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force, CP-140 from the Royal Canadian Air Force, and P-3C from the Republic of Korea Navy.