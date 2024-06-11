Indian Navy’s indigenous Stealth Frigate INS Shivalik arrives in Japan to take part in JIMEX 24

Indian Navy’s indigenous Stealth Frigate INS Shivalik arrived at Yokosuka in Japan to participate in the bilateral Japan – India Maritime Exercise 2024 (JIMEX 24). This is the eighth edition of JIMEX, since its inception in 2012.

The ship was accorded a warm welcome by Vice Admiral ITO Hiroshi, Commander JMSDF Yokosuka district, and Ambassador Sibi George, Ambassador of India to Japan.

The exercise includes both harbour and sea phases. The harbour phase will comprise professional, sports and social interactions, after which the two navies will jointly hone their war fighting skills at sea and enhance their interoperability through complex multi-discipline operations in the surface, sub-surface and air domains.

The Indian Navy is being represented by INS Shivalik and the JMSDF is being represented by the Guided Missile Destroyer JS Yugiri.

Integral helicopters from both navies will also participate in the joint exercise.

Having grown in scope and complexity over the years, JIMEX 24 provides an opportunity to learn from each other’s best practices and facilitates operational interactions between IN and JMSDF to foster mutual cooperation and reaffirm their shared commitment towards maritime security in the Indo–Pacific, according to a statement issued by the Navy here on Tuesday.