Indian Bank opens new branch

Indian Bank opened its 50th branch in Visakhapatnam zone and 12th in the city at Madhurawada on Friday. MLC and Gitam president M.V.V.S. Murthi inaugurated the branch. GM (I&C) R. Manimaran spoke about various products and services being offered by the bank.
DGM and Zonal Manager K.S. Sudhakar Rao informed that Indian Bank was seriving the people of four districts through 49 branches with total business exposure of ₹4124.94 crore.
He said the zone stood on top in implementation of Ata Pension Yojana and other social security schemes and asked customers to use 24x7 net banking.
Branch manager G. Sai Vijay Kumar proposed a vote of thanks.
