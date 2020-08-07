Improve sanitation in COVID-19 Care Centres, ITDA PO tells officials

‘A number of complaints have been received on the issue’

Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Paderu, S. Venkateswar, said that he has been receiving number of complaints regarding poor sanitation at the COVID-19 Care Centres in the tribal areas and instructed the officials to sort out the issue. He conducted a review meet over the COVID-19 situation and asked the staff to provide quality food at the centres. The Project Officer also asked the police and ANMs to constantly check the affected patients who are under home quarantine.

Dr. Venkateswar said that in the wake of increasing cases in the Agency areas, officials must be alert. He also said that sodium hypochlorite should be sprinkled in all the red zones.

The ITDA Project Officer told officials to enforce lockdown in red zones only, as per the instructions of the Central government. He also sought the unions and associations not to force any shopkeepers to go for lockdown. If shopkeepers voluntarily go for lockdown, then there is no issue, he said. Dr. Venkateswar also added that not more than 20 people should attend a marriage.