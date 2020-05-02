Implement prohibition during lockdown: TDP

If the YSR Congress Party is really committed to prohibition it should use the opportunity during the lockdown and instead of implementing it in phases should do it at one go, former MLA and State Telugu Mahila president V. Anitha said.
She took exception to any move to open liquor shops amid the hardships faced by the poor in the lockdown
The State government was also accountable to the funds released by the Union government, she said at a press conference here.
The YSR Congress Partythat came to power promising waiver of DWCRA loans should give relief by releasing the first instalment now, she said.
Ms. Anitha said though three weeks elapsed since the announcement it's not known where protective masks were being distributed by the government.
