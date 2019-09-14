‘Hut Arabica’ outlet opened

A coffee shop ‘Hut Arabica’ was opened at Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) Office complex, opposite the VUDA Park, on Friday.

The opening of the coffee shop, set up by Dhimsa Coffee Farmers Producer Company Limited (DCFPCL) in association with GCC, was facilitated by Tanager, a non-profit firm.

Farmers’ welfare

GCC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director T. Babu Rao Naidu spoke about the role of the corporation in the development of tribal farmers . “The initiative will help coffee farmers get better incomes and provide them exposure to a bigger market,” he said.

The initiative was a part of Tanager’s ongoing project—Andhra Pradesh Farmer Market Readiness Program (APFMRP)—supported by the Walmart Foundation. The launch of the coffee hut here is a joint venture of DCFPCL and GCC, implemented by Tanager to promote Araku coffee.

Country representative of Tanager, Amit Kumar Singh said that the company would provide an organised market and sale platform to Dhimsa Coffee FPC, Araku Valley. He hoped that the initiative would help the small farmers establish direct linkage with consumers and get the best price for their produce.