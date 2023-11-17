Huge rush for India-Australia T-20 match tickets in Visakhapatnam

November 17, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Scores of cricket lovers thronged the counters at B Grounds of Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium, Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in One Town and Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Gajuwaka, which were arranged by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) for the sale of tickets for the T20 match between India and Australia that is scheduled to be played on November 23 from 7 p.m., here on Friday.

People of all ages, especially youth and college-going students, were seen standing in long queue lines since early morning, though the authorities have announced that the sale would begin at 11 a.m. Tickets of ₹600, ₹1,500, ₹2,000, ₹3,000, ₹3,500 and ₹6,000 were sold. Separate counters were arranged for men and women. The queue lines of women are longer than those of men at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in One Town. A number of girls were seen excited after grabbing tickets for the match. A girl who was waiting at in the queue line since the morning fell unconscious. Women police constables who were deputed offered her water and informed her parents. The authorities have given only two tickets to each person.

Secretary of ACA, S.R. Gopinath Reddy, checked the sale of tickets at B Grounds near the stadium. He said that the offline sale will resume again on Saturday.

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar had already conducted a couple of meetings with traffic and law & order police personnel regarding the arrangements for the T20 match. He instructed the officials to ensure there are no traffic issues on the day of the match, apart from providing proper security arrangements for both the teams.