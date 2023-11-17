HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Huge rush for India-Australia T-20 match tickets in Visakhapatnam

November 17, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
A youngster gets two tickets for India Australia T20 match at a counter at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

A youngster gets two tickets for India Australia T20 match at a counter at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Scores of cricket lovers thronged the counters at B Grounds of Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium, Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in One Town and Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Gajuwaka, which were arranged by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) for the sale of tickets for the T20 match between India and Australia that is scheduled to be played on November 23 from 7 p.m., here on Friday.

A girl who fainted while waiting at a counter to get tickets for T20 match between India and Australia, in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

A girl who fainted while waiting at a counter to get tickets for T20 match between India and Australia, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

People of all ages, especially youth and college-going students, were seen standing in long queue lines since early morning, though the authorities have announced that the sale would begin at 11 a.m. Tickets of ₹600, ₹1,500, ₹2,000, ₹3,000, ₹3,500 and ₹6,000 were sold. Separate counters were arranged for men and women. The queue lines of women are longer than those of men at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in One Town. A number of girls were seen excited after grabbing tickets for the match. A girl who was waiting at in the queue line since the morning fell unconscious. Women police constables who were deputed offered her water and informed her parents. The authorities have given only two tickets to each person.

Secretary of ACA, S.R. Gopinath Reddy, checked the sale of tickets at B Grounds near the stadium. He said that the offline sale will resume again on Saturday.

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar had already conducted a couple of meetings with traffic and law & order police personnel regarding the arrangements for the T20 match. He instructed the officials to ensure there are no traffic issues on the day of the match, apart from providing proper security arrangements for both the teams.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.