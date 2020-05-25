Visakhapatnam

Huge demand for Tirumala laddus on Day One

Wait ends: People buying Tirumala laddus at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Wait ends: People buying Tirumala laddus at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Visakhapatnam on Monday.   | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

25,000 laddus sold within four-and-a-half hours

Tirumala laddus on Day One of sale saw heavy demand at three counters opened at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam here on Monday.

As many as 25,000 laddus, which were earmarked for Visakhapatnam, were sold within four-and-a-half hours of opening the counters at 8 a.m. People formed long lines to buy the laddus-considered most sacred. “The laddus are being sold from Monday at all the districts at ₹25 per piece instead of ₹50,” TTD Deputy Executive Engineer P. Damodaram told The Hindu.

The TTD allotted 15,000 laddus for Srikakulam and 20,000 for Vizianagaram. All the laddus for the three districts were brought in a lorry from Tirumala. As per the decision taken by TTD, the laddus will be sold on daily basis till further orders.

Tremendous enthusiasm was seen at the TTD Kalyanamandapam as people lined up ahead of opening of the counters braving sweltering heat. Some devotees distributed water sachets to those buying laddus. Though the TTD officials made arrangement to open counters for sale from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., all the laddus were sold by 12.30 pm.

