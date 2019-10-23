HSL to deliver retrofitted INS Sindhuvir by year-end

After successfully undocking it, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) is confident of delivering the new-look INS Sindhuvir submarine to the Indian Navy by year-end.

“The timeline we had finalised to complete the medium refit and life certification (MRLC) for the submarine was 27 months. We are right on track with the work,” HSL Chairman and Managing Director Rear Admiral (retired) L.V. Sarat Babu told The Hindu.

Incidentally, HSL has undertaken major works like installation of indigenous sonar, indigenous fire control system and extensive renewal of mainline cabling professionally during a normal refit, for the first time in the country.

Stating that most of the works had been completed by MSMEs, he acknowledged support from the Navy for going ahead with completing various works as per schedule.

‘Make in India’ initiative

HSL has made a strong pitch to bag the contract for retrofitting the fourth EKM class Russian-made submarine from the Navy under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“The shipyard had to deliver the INS Sindhukirti submarine behind schedule mainly due to non-cooperation from the experts of a Russian shipyard,” said HSL officials.

The yard’s record in completing the work on INS Sindhuvir at an estimated cost of ₹ 500 crore has also made it a strong contender for the contract for constructing six submarines for the Navy at an estimated cost of ₹45,000 crore under the Project 75 (I) as a joint venture with Adani Defence System & Technologies Limited.

SPV

If its bid is qualified, it has to obtain clearance from the NITI Aayog and Ministry of Defence for formally setting up a special purpose vehicle to go ahead with the mammoth task of building futuristic submarines.

HSL, the country’s premier shipbuilding yard was set up by Scindia Steam Navigation Limited in 1941 recognising the strategic importance of the city. It developed a submarine repair facility by investing ₹ 50 crore. Moreoover, it won accolades for delivering INS Sindhukirti immediately after the 2014 Cyclone Hudhud notwithstanding the damage it had caused to the yard.