HRF condemns searches by NIA on houses of alleged ‘Maoists sympathisers’

Members of Human Rights Forum (HRF) A.P. State Committee condemned the multiple searches conducted by National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the houses of alleged Maoist sympathisers Doddi Prabhakar, Sirisha and Jyothi in the State.

The NIA should stop bothering those who are against the implementation of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which is against the basic tenets of the Constitution, the members said.

In a letter released by HRF functionaries U.G. Srinivasulu, K.V. Jagannadha Rao and K. Sudha on Wednesday, the organisation alleged that the NIA, along with a large police force, is terrorising people by conducting raids on their houses.

The members alleged that the teams forcibly broke into the locked house of Sirisha when she was away, and had allegedly taken away books and mobile phones. We fear that the teams have tampered with the seized items and might falsely portray the activists as anti-socials, the HRF members said.

They also demanded that the State government abolish the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and stop terrorising people under the pretext of committing searches.