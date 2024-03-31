How can I be called a non-local when I was brought up here, asks YSRCP’s Visakhapatnam MP candidate Botcha Jhansi

March 31, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Visakhapatnam MP candidate Botcha Jhansi said that she would spare no effort in developing the constituency, which she said would help foster the growth of the north-coastal Andhra region.

She said that she would strive to raise the issues of this region in Parliament, apart from getting the required funds for its development.

After being announced as the MP candidate by the YSRCP, Ms Jhansi Lakshmi interacted with the media for the first time at her party office, here on Sunday.

Responding to allegations by opposition parties that she was a non-local, Ms. Jhansi Lakshmi said that Visakhapatnam was her maternal home, while Vizianagaram was her husband’s.

“I was brought up here in Sriharipuram, studied at government schools, college and then in the university. After my marriage, I shifted to Vizianagaram. How can I be called a non-local?” she said.

Ms. Jhansi said that she had worked as Zilla Parishad chairperson and Member of Parliament from Bobbili and then Vizianagaram.

“I thank Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving me an opportunity to serve my native place. If Visakhapatnam is developed, the entire North Coastal Andhra will benefit,” she said.

She said that the State government has been striking a balance between welfare and development for the last five years, and appealed to the people to vote for the YSRCP in the coming elections to take forward the good work.

Ms Jhansi also said that the YSRCP has always opposed the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and said that the would exert pressure on the Centre to withdraw such proposals and provide captive mines to the plant.

She also spoke of her efforts as MP in the past to develop her constituencies. She hailed the ‘Vision Visakha’ document released by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and said the proposal will enhance connectivity, industrial landscape and infrastructure to ensure that Visakhapatnam becomes the most sought-after destination in the country.