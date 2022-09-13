House surgeon helps pregnant woman deliver in a moving train - pic

A 23-year old house surgeon from GITAM Deemed to be University has helped a pregnant woman deliver on a moving train in Anakapalli district.

A woman based from Srikakulam district aged around 30 years, who was travelling in Secunderabad– Visakhapatnam Duronto Superfast Express on September 12, developed labour pains in the moving train in the early hours on Tuesday.

Worried family members started to seek help from other woman passengers in the compartment. When the situation was grim for the family of the pregnant woman, fortune favoured them in the form of another passenger K. Swathi Reddy, who was in the same compartment. The 23-year old, a native of Narasaraopeta and a house surgeon at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, stepped up to the occasion and helped her deliver a baby safely.

“I boarded the train at Vijayawada at around 1.30 a.m. At around 4.30 a.m., family members of the woman asked me for help, may be when the train was between Rajahmundry and Samarlakota. I have noticed prolonged labour and could see the baby’s head descending. Following basic practices and with the help of other women, the baby was delivered,” Ms. Swathi said.

However, Ms Swathi did not have any instruments, even basic scissors, to cut the umbilical cord. The house surgeon was only carrying some antiseptic, which she used for basic aid. In the meantime, the railway travel ticket examiner (TTE) and other passengers called up the medical authorities. The train which has no stoppage in between Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam was halted at Anakapalli railway station, where a 108 vehicle was arranged even before arrival of the train. Passengers of the train appreciated the doctor for her timely help.

The pregnant woman was shifted to NTR Hospital, Anakapalli. Ms Swathi Reddy too accompanied them to the hospital and has completed the surgery and provided the required treatment to the baby.

Pro Vice-chancellor of GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, B Gitanjali, Principal, I. Jyothi Padmaja appreciated Ms. Swathi Reddy on her act.