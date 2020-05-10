Home guard ‘tests positive’

A woman police home guard deputed at Maharanipeta police station has tested COVID-19 positive here on Sunday. However it is yet to be ascertained in the State health bulletin most likely on May 11. If it is confirmed, this would be first case of a police personnel testing COVID-19 positive in the district.

According to officials from the Health Department, the woman hails from Chodavaram and a resident of Kobbarithota area. On May 6, her samples were collected. “The HG who does tapal duty was deputed to Maharanipeta police station in January. For the past 15 to 20 days, she was on leave. On May 6, when she resumed duty, she complained of some health issues and tests were conducted,” a senior police officer said.

The Health Department officials are yet to ascertain how did the HG contract virus. However primary contacts of the woman were sent to isolation.

One more case

One more COVID-19 positive case has been reported in the city taking the total to 63, as per the State health bulletin released on Sunday. The total number of active cases in the district are now 37.

Meanwhile, the total number of discharged patients will be 25 as two more patients were discharged from GIMSR after their reports resulted negative. According to the officials from the Health Department, the new case has been reported from Dandu bazaar area of Maharanipeta.