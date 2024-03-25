Holi celebrated, politicians add colour to festivities

March 25, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Holi, the festival of colours, was on Monday celebrated with full enthusiasm amid elaborate security arrangements in Visakhapatnam, as people smeared each others faces with colours and enthusiastic revellers thronged the streets and beaches till evening.

As part of the celebrations, the city beaches were buzzing with the sound of bikes since early morning. People wearing clothes drenched in colours visited their friends and relatives, and exchanged greetings. Many educational institutions declared March 25 (Monday) as a holiday.

No untoward incident was reported except two youngsters almost getting drowned at the RK Beach in the morning. The life guards immediately came to their rescue and admitted them to a nearby hospital, where their condition was declared as stable. Policemen were deployed in sensitive areas to maintain law and order as part of the Model Code of Conduct.

Some of the apartment dwellers created their own festive atmosphere. Sai Oak Dale Apartment Association president Sheik Abdul Rajaac said, “We have set up a mini play zone in our premises to celebrate the festival. Not only Holi, but we celebrate all the public festivals to establish good relations among the tenants. It is safe for our children too.”

On the other hand, as the general elections approach, the participation of politicians and their followers made the festival even more colourful. Especially leaders of YSR Congress (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) came forward to join youngsters at different locations in their respective segments.

Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency YSRCP candidate M.V.V. Satyanarayana participated in Holi celebrations during his election campaign in the 18th ward. He joined the young men and danced with them for a while. On the other hand, Visakhapatnam West Assembly segment candidate Ganababu from TDP celebrated with the Annapurna Nagar residents under 58th ward.