December 24, 2022 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Health Minister Vidadala Rajani released a brochure on the forthcoming Global Health Summit (GHS) to be held in the city from January 6 to 8, at the Government Circuit House on Friday.

The summit is being organised by the American Association of Physicians of Indian (AAPI) origin. GHS chairman and former DME T. Ravi Raju and co-chairman T. Radha were present. Dr. Ravi Raju and Dr. Radha invited the Minister to participate in the summit.