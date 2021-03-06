Hand over official mobile phones to municipal officials, Collector directs ward volunteers

‘Permission needs to be taken to use them in case of emergency’

District Collector V. Vinay Chand on Saturday said that all the ward volunteers from the municipal limits should hand over their official mobile phones to the officials concerned in the municipal office. He said that the order has been passed following instructions from the State Election Commission (SEC).

He said that in case they need to use mobile phone to call anyone in emergency, permission needs to be taken. Mr. Vinay Chand also said that following instructions from the High Court Division Bench, the ward volunteers should not indulge in any political activity. If the rules are violated, action will be initiated as per the law, he warned.

Control rooms

Mr. Vinay Chand said that to receive complaints against those ward volunteers, who are involved in irregularities during the elections period, a control room has been set up at the Collectorate with contact number 0891-2590100. Similarly, GVMC control room - 1800 425 00009 and 0891 – 2869122/ 2869123 have also been set up. Control rooms were also arranged at Yelamanchali and Narsipatnam, he said.