GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GVMC takes up manual beach cleaning drive for olive ridley turtles

The amphibians migrate to coastal areas every year to lay eggs and the hatchlings head out to the sea in May

March 25, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Protective measures will be taken to conserve the endangered olive ridley turtles at the city’s beach points, says GVMC Commissioner

Protective measures will be taken to conserve the endangered olive ridley turtles at the city’s beach points, says GVMC Commissioner | Photo Credit: File Photo

GVMC Commissioner Saikant Varma said on Monday, March 25, that protective measures will be taken to conserve the endangered olive ridley turtles at the city’s beach points. These measures include protecting and cleaning up areas where turtles come ashore to breed.

As part of the ‘Eco Vizag’ programme, the city’s beaches are regularly cleaned with machines. However, they decided to use manual cleaning instead of mechanical methods to benefit the turtles, said Mr. Varma

The olive ridley turtles migrate to coastal areas every year to lay eggs and the hatchlings head out to the sea in May. “So, we will take up the manual cleaning till May-end,” Mr. Varma said.

“We appeal to visitors to use the dust bins nearby, not litter the beaches, and not disturb the turtle breeding”Saikant VarmaGVMC Commissioner

“We appeal to visitors to use the dust bins nearby, not litter the beaches, and not disturb the turtle breeding,” said Mr. Varma.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.