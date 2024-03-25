GVMC takes up manual beach cleaning drive for olive ridley turtles

March 25, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

GVMC Commissioner Saikant Varma said on Monday, March 25, that protective measures will be taken to conserve the endangered olive ridley turtles at the city’s beach points. These measures include protecting and cleaning up areas where turtles come ashore to breed.

As part of the ‘Eco Vizag’ programme, the city’s beaches are regularly cleaned with machines. However, they decided to use manual cleaning instead of mechanical methods to benefit the turtles, said Mr. Varma

The olive ridley turtles migrate to coastal areas every year to lay eggs and the hatchlings head out to the sea in May. “So, we will take up the manual cleaning till May-end,” Mr. Varma said.

“We appeal to visitors to use the dust bins nearby, not litter the beaches, and not disturb the turtle breeding,” said Mr. Varma.