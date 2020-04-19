GVMC sets up helpline numbers for the needy

In an attempt to provide food or essential commodities to the needy, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has set up two helpline numbers 7032017389 and 8247231403.

People in need of food or essential commodities can dial these numbers to approach the GVMC Command and Control Centre, GVMC Urban Community Development Project Director Y. Srinivasa Rao said on Sunday.

“Around 2,600 persons comprising homeless, destitute and migrant labourers from various States have been accommodated in 28 shelters. The labourers are mostly natives of Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. Their needs are being taken care of by the Central Command Control Centre set up at Swarnabharati Indoor stadium,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

Besides, another 225 families from various States are living at various places and they are being provided essential commodities, medicines and other things by the GVMC.

Donations

Some voluntary organisations and good Samritans are extending support to the migrant workers. Those who wish to donate for the cause can deposit cheque or DDs in the SBI branch at GVMC office in account number 39265318229, IFSC Code SBIN0020721, COVID-19, CSR or by RTGS/ NEFT transfers.