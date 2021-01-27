GVMC sets up 10 plastic bottle crushing machines

Srijana urges people to drop used plastic in them

With a motto to combat plastic menace and recycle it, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has set up 10 plastic bottle crushing machines at various places. GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana inaugurated a machine at the City Central Park here on Tuesday.

Ms. Srijana said that three of the 10 plastic bottle crushing machines will be arranged at GVMC office, City Central Park and Beach Road. She instructed Chief Engineer M Venkateswar Rao to arrange the remaining seven machines at various other public places. She said that each crushing machine costs about ₹10 lakh. Stressing the need for recycle and reuse of plastic, she said that all it needs for people is just to drop the waste/used plastic in the machine. She also explained the measures being taken by the civic body to combat plastic.

The GVMC Commissioner also flagged off an advanced machine to clean manholes in the city. She said that the machine that cost about ₹30 lakh was developed by Maniar company. The machine would be attached to a van vehicle and it can clean manholes in small colonies. It can perform jetting, desiltation and other cleaning operations. The Ahmedabad-based company was given the task to carry out the operations for a period of five years, she said. Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao, Chief Engineer M. Venkateswara Rao, Superintending Engineer Venugopal, Samson Raju and others were present.