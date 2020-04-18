GVMC plans to take up desilting of Raiwada canal

With copious rain in December last and the water impounded in Yeleswaram reservoir standing in good stead to cater to the needs of the city, the GVMC has planned to take up desilting of Raiwada canal, one of its major sources of water supply, to improve its carrying capacity.

The canal runs 56 km from Devarapalli to bring water to the city from Raiwada reservoir. While 27 million gallons per day (MGD) is released at the source, only 11 MGD is realised owing to gradual fall in its carrying capacity, percolation, evaporation etc. instead of the 16 MGD that should have been received.

With backup from Yeleswaram reservoir available to maintain supply, the GVMC planned to take up desilting of the canal during early summer to improve the quantity received.

Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana also gave her nod. The required approvals have been obtained and tenders called and finalised to take up the work at a cost of ₹2 crore. The canal was desilted last six years ago.

Once the desilting is completed it is expected to improve the yield to 18 MGD immediately finally stabilising at 17 MGD standing the GVMC in good stead in peak summer.

“However, we could not take up the work with the lockdown announced in March,” said Superintending Engineer (Water Supply) of GVMC K. Venugopal.

Now with relaxations in the lockdown to be available after April 20, GVMC plans to take up the work sometime in the last week. The execution of the work will be for 20 days, says Mr. Venugopal.

Besides, to make up for the paucity of water from Raiwada canal, the GVMC is paying about ₹2 crore to Visakhapatnam Industrial Water Supply Company (VIWSCO) every year for the last three years.

With the desilting and subsequent improvement in yield, the GVMC will save the money.