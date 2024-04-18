GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

GVL urges protesting Gangavaram port workers to allow shifting of coking coal to Vizag steel plant

Lack of adequate stock of coking coal may result in irreparable damage to the coke oven batteries and coke ovens at the steel plant, leading to shutting down of operations for several months, he says

April 18, 2024 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
BJP leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao

BJP leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao | Photo Credit: File photo

BJP leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on April 17 (Wednesday) appealed to the striking workers of the Adani Gangavaram Port (AGP) to allow transportation of nearly 2.5 lakh tonnes of imported coking coal lying at the port to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

In a release here, Mr. Rao said that lack of adequate stock of coking coal and non-operation of coke ovens might result in “irreparable damage” to the coke oven batteries and coke ovens at the steel plant. This may also lead to shutting down of operations at the plant for several months.

Unlike blast furnaces, coke ovens need to remain operational all the time. If the looming coking coal crisis is not averted it could cost the the plant a whopping ₹20,000 crore,” the former MP said.

Mr. Narasimha Rao also said he had discussed arranging coking coal from alternate sources with RINL-VSP CMD Atul Bhatt to overcome the “impending crisis”.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.