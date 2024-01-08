GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GVL to host four-day ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ in Visakhapatnam from January 12

It is not being organised under any political banner and it is a cultural initiative to enliven the traditional flavour of North Andhra, he says

January 08, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Rajya Sabha MP (BJP) GVL Narasimha Rao. File.

Rajya Sabha MP (BJP) GVL Narasimha Rao. File. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Member of Parliament of BJP, G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, will be hosting a four-day ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ from January 12 at the Andhra University College of Engineering grounds in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a meeting with convenor of the festival Mr. Rama Kotaiah, here on Monday, he said it is going to be a four-day Sankranti festival, which will give a rural flavour to the people. The entire 2.5 lakh sq ft of the ground will bear the look of a traditional village of North Andhra and will have over 150 stalls, said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

We intend to give the people a feel that they are not far from their native homes. The stalls will contain handicrafts and authentic food from north Andhra and one exclusive counter will be managed by the team from Akshaya Patra of the Hare Krishna Movement, who will serve food for over 1.5 lakh people, said the MP.

He also added that folk artists will perform folk arts such as ‘Puli veshalu’ dance, ‘Tappeta Gullu’, Haridasulu and Gangireddulu, Kolatam and Dhimsa dance will also be part of the four-day festival.

The organisers will also organise competitions for women such as rangolis and prizes will be given, said Mr. Rama Kotaiah. Mr. Narasimha Rao, clarified that it is not being organised under any political banner and it was a cultural initiative to enliven the traditional flavour of North Andhra.

