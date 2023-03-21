HamberMenu
Greenbelt to be developed along beach corridor from Kailasagiri to Bhogapuram airport

People can send their objections and suggestions to the government within 15 days of publication of the notification in Gazette

March 21, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
The MA&UD Department has approved the proposal of developing a 10-metre greenbelt along the beach corridor proposed in Visakhapatnam.

The MA&UD Department has approved the proposal of developing a 10-metre greenbelt along the beach corridor proposed in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department has approved the proposal pertaining to development of a greenbelt measuring 10 metres (33 feet) from the edge of Right of Way (ROW) on both sides of the proposed Beach Corridor between Kailasagiri Junction and Bhogapuram airport.

In a notification published in the Andhra Pradesh Gazette on Tuesday (March 21), the MA&UD Department has approved certain draft amendments to the ‘Zoning Development & Promotion Regulations and Master Plan’ of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

People having objections or suggestions on the proposed amendments may send the same to the Special Chief Secretary to Government, MA & UD Department, Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, Amaravati, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, within 15 days of the publication of the notification.

The objections or suggestions received from any person before the deadline would be considered by the government.

The area covered in the greenbelt needs to be surrendered by land owners during the development of the land. Upon surrendering land, a grant of TDR can be considered by the Competent Authority or Sanctioning Authority as per G.O. Ms. no. 223 or its amendments from time to time.

However, such greenbelt shall not be applicable to INS Kalinga (Special Area Use Zone), Erramatti Dibbalu heritage site (biodiversity area) in Bheemunipatnam mandal, water bodies, hills specified in revenue records, reserve forest and such other specific locations to be decided by the government.

Top News Today

