Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation to strictly implement ban on single-use plastic from June 5

Steps are being taken to promote use of cloth bags, paper bags, wooden spoons and paper cups as an alternative, says GVMC Commissioner

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha said that the corporation has decided to implement a strict ban on single-use plastic from June 5 in the urban body limits, on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Addressing a press conference at GVMC Conference hall here on Friday, Mr. Lakshmisha said that though the civic body has taken up this initiative earlier, it was not possible to monitor it properly due to various issues including COVID-19 restrictions. From next month, there will be a strict watch on implementation of plastic ban.

“We will like to put a sustained effort. GVMC departments, Sachivalayam employees, NGOs, Resident Welfare Association (RWAs), government employees, institutions and people will be involved in it. There will be a day-to-day monitoring and our target is to achieve the required goal by June 5, 2023,” he said.

Mr. Lakshmisha said that people should take up this as responsibility and avoid using plastic voluntarily. He said that steps are being taken to promote use of cloth bags, paper bags, wooden spoons and paper cups as an alternative to plastic.. He said that after June 5, the civic body would also go for imposing fines if situation arises.

“From Friday to June 4, massive awareness campaigns will be organised at public places, educational institutions, shopping complexes, rythu bazaars and public transport stations over the plastic ban from June 5,”

Eco-Bazaar

He said that on the occasion of World Environment Day, the civic body will be organising a bazaar in the name, Eco-Bazaar, where they would be selling environment-friendly items, including cloth bags, wooden materials, paper bags and others which can be used as replacement for plastic in day-to-day lives. District Collector A. Mallikarjuna will inaugurate the bazaar, he said.

Mr. Lakshmisha also said that a number of people generally arrange plastic flexis in case of functions, events, meetings, gatherings and various purposes. GVMC sincerely appeals people to go for cloth flexis only keeping in view of environment.

“Visaskhapatnam stood as an example in the country when a large number of people took part in ‘Cloth Bag Challenge’ some months ago. Now, I am sure, Vizag will set another example by becoming plastic-free city soon,” he added.