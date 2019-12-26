Grand welcome awaits Jagan in Vizag

A grand welcome awaits Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy when he visits the city to inaugurate the Visakha Utsav on Saturday, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has said.

‘Executive’ idea

After reviewing the arrangements along with Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao and district officials, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy told the media here on Thursday that people had been eagerly waiting to show their gratitude to the Chief Minister since he mooted the idea of making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital of the State.

“A 24-km-long human chain will be formed to cheer the Chief Minister all the way from the airport to the venue of the utsav,” Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said.

‘More in the offing’

“The Chief Minister will also lay stone for projects worth more than ₹1,290 crore in the city on that day,” he said, and added, “It is only a beginning. We will take up more projects after the city is made the Executive capital.”

Referring to the allegations made against him by a few TDP leaders that he owned properties in the city and would benefit if it was made the Executive capital, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy clarified that he had no properties either in his name or in the name of his proxies in the city or in Visakhapatnam district. He also said that he did not have any partnership in the businesses in the region.

“Barring a 3 BHK flat, where I live, I do not have anything else here,” he clarified.

It had come to my notice that a few people were trying to create confusion and use my name in the property disputes, he said, and added, “I want to make it absolutely clear that I have never intervened in any property disputes here, or anywhere else. I will never do so in future either. It is against my principles. If anybody uses my name in any dispute, the GVMC authorities, or the police, or authorities concerned should immediately file criminal cases against such persons.”

There was a huge land scam in the city and the district during the TDP tenure, he said, and added that he had highlighted it and fought against it.