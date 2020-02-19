‘Govt. gathering details to create more jobs’

Minister for Tourism, Youth Advancement and Culture Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said that the State government was leaving no stone unturned to deal with unemployment issue.

Speaking at a review meet with the CEOs of Youth Services Department here on Tuesday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the Youth Services Department had been gathering details of all educated youngsters in the State.

“Considering the details, the government will come up with plans on how to generate more employment opportunities and on what sectors it needs to focus on,” he said.

The Minister also said the government had opened 1.5 lakh vacancies to recruit ward and village volunteers last year and nearly 4 lakh youth wrote the examinations.

“The government has succeeded in providing employment to more than 4 lakh youth in the last nine months,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

“We are setting up skill development centres and offering skill-based courses. The department is making note of unemployed youth in the State and jobs will be provided based on the qualification,” the Minister said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao further said the Youth Services Department focusses on personality development, creating employment, counselling to stay away from vices, imparting the idea of social service.

Know India Programme

Director of Youth Services C. Nagarani said the department has been conducting various youth festivals in district and state level. She said that last month, the department hosted “Know India Programme” for young Indian origin youth of 18 to 30 years of age as an orientation programme to create awareness about India's culture heritage and various aspects of contemporary India.

“Mega blood donation camps, training programmes on disaster management, awareness programmes on women empowerment, personality development and career counselling programmes are being organised on a large scale,” she said.